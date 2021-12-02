How to update Instagram on iPhone and Android

To access Instagram’s newest features and get rid of any bugs, it’s necessary to update the app periodically. The process, although simple, is essential for the program to work smoothly on your device.

The update is done in a few seconds directly from your mobile’s app store. In fact, the step-by-step is almost identical between Android and iOS, except for the particularities that each operating system has.

In this tutorial, you will see how to install the latest version of Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) manually. But if you want a practical alternative, please enable the background update in the device settings. So, whenever an app gets a new version, the device will install it automatically.

How to update Instagram on iOS

If you have an iPhone, go to the App Store and, in the lower right corner of the screen, click on the magnifying glass icon; Then search for “Instagram” and select the corresponding result; If there is a newer version of the app, the “Update” command will be displayed. In that case, just tap on it.

How to update Instagram on Android

For Android users, the path doesn’t change much. The biggest difference in this case is the location of the search button, which is in the upper right corner of the screen.

Go to Google Play Store and click on the button; Then search for “Instagram” and click on “Update”.

In both cases, there is a third way to update Instagram, which allows you to view all apps with pending updates. Go back to the Apple or Google app store and click on your profile picture.

On iOS, find the “Future automatic updates” section and look for Instagram. On Android devices, you need to click on the “My apps and games” tab to access the app. You will then see the “Refresh” command on the right of the screen. Click on it and wait for the installation.