How to update TikTok and have the latest version of the application

TikTok (Android | iOS) is a short video platform that offers numerous functions for users to edit and publish their videos. Over time, the app has been gaining more and more options and correcting some problems.

Therefore, it is very important that you have the app updated, to always have access to the new features that are made available on the platform. Check below the step by step to update TikTok. The procedure is quick, easy, and can be done directly from your mobile device’s app store!

How to update TikTok

On Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner.

Open the Google Play Store and click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the side menu open, click on “My apps and games”.

With the side menu open, click on “My apps and games” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: wait a moment for the system to check for updates and, if one is available for TikTok, it will be displayed on this screen. Click “Update” and wait for the download to complete.

Wait for the system to look for updates and, if TikTok has one, click “Update” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: You can also search for the app directly in the store and access its page. If an update is available, click “Update” and wait for the download to complete.

If you prefer, go to the app’s page in the store and click “Update” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On iOS

Step 1: open the App Store and click on your photo in the upper right corner.

Open the App Store and click on your photo in the upper right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: wait a moment for the system to check for updates and, if one is available for TikTok, it will be displayed on this screen. Click “Update” and wait for the download to complete.

Wait for the system to look for updates and, if TikTok has one, click “Update” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: You can also search for the app directly in the store and access its page. If an update is available, click “Update” and wait for the download to complete.

If you prefer, go to the app’s page in the store and click “Update” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now update TikTok directly in the app store on your Android or iOS device.