How to update your Apple Watch Series 3 system

When we mention the Series 3 model of the Apple Watch, we are simply talking about the best-selling generation of Apple smartwatch in the world. With cool features like water resistance and blockage, and arrhythmia warning based on the user’s irregular heartbeat, it’s no wonder the model is still officially sold by the apple company.

Interestingly, subsequent generations — such as the Series 4, 5 and 6 models — were officially discontinued from Apple stores, with only the Series 3, Nike, SE and the newly released 7 models being kept.

How to Check and Update the Apple Watch Series 3 Model System

Much because of all this and contrary to some rumors around the internet, the Apple Watch Series 3 model was not excluded by the company from the latest update of the operating system for Apple watches: the watchOS 8.

Launched in September of this year, the new system features features such as the new Mindfulness app, Focus Mode, the introduction of Assistive Touch on watchOS, and more (the Kenyannews tell you all the news here).

To check the current operating system version of your watch, open your iPhone’s Watch app and enter “General”. On the next screen, tap “Software Update”. Wait for your connection to find the latest update available from Apple compatible with your device — for the Apple Watch Series 3 model, the current version must refer to watchOS 8.

If your Apple Watch Series 3 model is not up to date properly, check out this tutorial from Kenyannews how to update your watch to watchOS 8 and make the most of all the new features of the system!