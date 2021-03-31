You can update the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S controls quickly and conveniently. In this way, it is possible to continue to have access to the features of the Headset Adapter, in addition to ensuring important improvements to the device’s firmware.

If you have encountered a Bluetooth connection failure or complications in other ways, updating it can also help to resolve some of these problems. Check below the step by step to update your control!

How to update your Xbox controller

Step 1: Before starting the process, connect the USB-C or Micro USB cable to the back of the controller and attach the other end to the Xbox.

Important: this procedure can be performed without the cable, however, its use can guarantee that the control does not lose the connection during the process.

Step 2: then press the “Xbox” button on the controller, access the “Profile & system” tab and click “Settings”.

Step 3: Access the “Devices & Connections” tab on the left side menu and select the “Accessories” item to open the app.

Step 4: Once this is done, select the control you want to update and click on the “Three dots” icon below it.

Step 5: in the next tab, click on “Firmware version” in the upper left corner.

Step 6: click on “Continue” to proceed with the procedure.

Step 7: wait until the control is updated and do not remove it from the cable until the process is finished.

Step 8: as soon as the procedure is completed, a message will appear on the screen informing you that your control is already up to date. Click “Next” to continue using the console as normal.

Ready! You can now update your Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S controller.