How to use Habitica and turn your tasks into RPGs

Do you also find it difficult to organize your tasks? How about trying to do it in a more creative and fun way? If you are a fan of RPG Habitica (Android | iOS | Web) can be a great option to separate your daily tasks and keep your routine more organized.

With the platform you will be able to organize and interact with your tasks just like in an RPG game. Completing your daily goals, guarantees you gold and experience to personalize and strengthen your character. Here’s how to use Habitica to turn your tasks into an RPG game.

The following tutorial was carried out through the official Habitica app that is available for devices (Android | iOS).

How to use Habitica to turn your tasks into RPGs

Step 1: to access the app’s home page, log in to your account. If this is your first time using Habitica, you can register by tapping “Register”;

Choose between “Login” and “Register” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: then enter the information in the registration fields or proceed with one of the related account options;

Select one of the options to register – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: on the app’s home page, you can navigate between your tasks and classify them in a specific way. For example, we have the categories:

Habits: they are basically things you do during the day (Ex: taking care of your pet, drinking water, working);

Daily: daily tasks can be organized weekly, on alternate days, etc. (Ex: Cleaning the house);

Chores: they are specific tasks that will be performed only once during the day (Ex: going to the doctor's appointment);

Rewards: it is where you will find rewards for your character development;

To create a task, touch the “+” icon on the desired tab;

Touch the “+” icon – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: then, you can define its purpose, add a description, add “Positive +” and “Negative -” buttons, in addition to defining the difficulty of the task. To finish the creation, tap “Create”;

Difficulty: from trivia to difficult, the difficulty increases the gain of experience when completing a task;

Positive negative: these will be the buttons by which you will confirm that your task was done that day;

Touch “Create” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 5: then your task will be created, to define value markers access your settings (the markers correspond to 1x of the experience obtained by the task);

Access your task to define who will be your bookmarks – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 6: then when performing a task you can tap the “Positive +” icon to gain gold and experience;

Upon completing habits you will receive gold and experience – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

When you stop doing a task you can touch the “Negative -” icon and then your character will take damage, losing life;

By not completing your habits you will lose life points – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 7: through the main menu tabs you can separate your tasks according to their frequencies and priorities. In “Daily”, you can only complete tasks once a day;

Complete tasks daily – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 8: in the “To Do” tab, when you complete a task it will disappear. Which can be ideal for tasks that will be performed less often;

Organize Your Chores – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 9: in the “Rewards” tab, you can unlock items, equipment, and treasures for your character, using the gold obtained when completing tasks;

Use your gold to improve your character – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 10: there are additional options and functions that can be accessed through the side panel in the upper left corner of the screen;

Access the sidebar to explore additional platform options – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 11: among these options, you can find your character’s “Attributes” that can be defined from level 10 onwards (the distribution of your attribute points gives you advantages when completing tasks);

You can customize your character’s attributes – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know how to use Habitica to turn your task organization into an RPG game.