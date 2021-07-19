How to use iPhone as a measuring tape to measure objects

Ever needed to know the size of an object and didn’t have a measuring tape available to measure it? Well, with your iPhone or iPad in hand, it is possible to replace this tool and turn the Apple device into a digital measuring tape in order to obtain this information very accurately.

Everything is done by the Measure app in conjunction with augmented reality (AR) technology, which facilitates measurement and makes it very practical on objects, just using the smartphone camera. The application automatically recognizes objects, detects their dimensions, and enables measurement by a digital sled. You can copy and save the information obtained on the screen in another app.

The app has wide compatibility with older iPhones and iPads, the models are:

iPhone SE (1st generation or later).

iPhone 6s (or later).

iPad (5th generation or later).

iPad Pro.

iPod Touch (7th generation).

On iPhone 12 (or later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), the Measurements app still delivers more advanced features due to the integration of the LiDAR scanner, responsible for calculating objects with greater accuracy and even people height. Want to know how much a friend measures? Just frame it from head to toe in the app’s display, take a picture, and see the tagging feature showing your height. Simple, isn’t it?

Below, we’ve created a simple step-by-step guide for you to learn how to measure objects using an iPhone or iPad.

Taking measurements of an object

Step 1: from the iPhone or iPad home screen, open the Measurements app.

Step 2: follow the instructions indicated on the screen to move the device until it has a good reference of the surface around the object. Stop when you see a circle with a center point.

Step 3: move the point to the part you want to start measuring and tap the “+” (add) button.

Step 4: scroll the distance between the measurement points and then tap the “+” (addition) button again.

taking several measurements

You can continue taking measurements from other points on the object. The process is quite simple, just follow the previous steps and, after taking the first measurement, move the center point to another place on the object and tap the “+” (addition) button. Tap the “+” (addition) button again at another point to add one more measure.

Measuring a rectangular area

To measure a square or rectangular area, you need to position the device so that it detects the corners of the object. Then, just tap the add button and it shows exactly the width and height measurements.

Tap the calculated area number to display the diagonal length and square meter area.