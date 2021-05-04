How to use Live Photos as wallpaper on your iPhone

The Live Photos feature of the iPhone works like recording a mini-video, they are fractions of seconds before and after the exact moment when the photo was actually taken, and that are captured and recorded together with the photo – that is why they are commonly called “live” photos.

And there is a possibility little known to iOS users: set up so that your Live Photo becomes the wallpaper of your phone, as well as the “live” backgrounds that the iOS system itself has brought in its updates on last years.

However, the feature does not work when the iPhone is locked, but it is always good to remember that Face ID acts almost instantly to unlock your phone. This way, as soon as you look at your device, the lock pad should open and you can activate your Live Photo feature as a wallpaper without further problems.

Another important detail is that the feature also does not work on the iPhone home screen, because, to activate the movement of your photo “live”, you need to click and hold the click on the screen, and this action on the Home Screen opens the mode editing apps and interface pages. Therefore, the Live Photo on the home screen becomes just a static photo, which would be the same as any other common photo used as wallpaper.

Understand in the tutorial below how to use your Live Photos as wallpaper on your iPhone:

Step 1: go to Settings on your iPhone. Look for and click on the “Background Image” option.

Step 2: click on the top option, “Choose New Background Image”.

Step 3: among the camera roll album options, go to “Live Photos”.

Step 4: choose which Live Photo file you would like to put as your iPhone wallpaper.

Step 5: in the footer icons, confirm that the “Live” function is enabled to use your “live” photo with recorded movements.

However, if you prefer, you can also disable the “Live” function and use your Live Photo only as a static photo, with no movements.

Step 6: with the “Live” function activated, click on the photo and hold the click for a few seconds to activate the movement of your Live Photo.

Step 7: if it is not well framed, or is cutting out some important detail, use the “Move and Resize” function, also in the footer icons, and adjust the cut of the movements of your Live Photo into the frame of the wallpaper, according to your preference.

Step 8: when everything is ready, click on “Set” in the bottom right corner.

Step 9: choose whether you prefer your Live Photo to appear only on the Locked Screen, only on the Home Screen, or on both screens.

Important: remembering that Live Photo movements cannot be activated on the Home Screen, so that, in this interface, only the static photo will be displayed. This is because, by clicking and holding the click on the Home Screen, you activate the editing mode of apps and pages on your iPhone’s home screen.

Step 10: and ready! To test your Live Photo, go to your phone’s Lock Screen – which will instantly unlock with Face ID – and hold the click over your wallpaper. In a fraction of a second, you will activate the movements of your “live” photo.

Important: as mentioned, when the iPhone is locked, clicking on the wallpaper will not activate Live Photo movements – only when it is unlocked.