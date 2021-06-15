How to use Opera GX gamer browser on Android and iOS

Opera has released the mobile version of the gamer browser Opera GX (Android | iOS). Initially released for computers, the application brings together several functions of the company’s other browsers and presents an interface aimed at meeting the interests of the gaming public, showing news of free games, upcoming releases, promotions and trailers with the GX Corner.

The features are not just limited to information about games and also include tools that can help with the user experience. You can configure the app with the “Quick Action Button”, an icon that lets you control browser usage with just one hand. In addition, Opera GX offers a large number of themes and native options for dark mode and ad blockers. See how to use the browser!

Opera GX: How to use gamer browser on Android and iOS

Step 1: Download the app from the App Store or Play Store. After opening the browser, tap “Continue”;

Step 2: then do the initial browser setup. Choose between using ad blockers, cryptocurrency miners and cookies. Scroll down to access more options;

Step 3: also choose from the available interface themes and select a navigation mode. Opera GX includes the standard toolbar or “Quick Action Button”, which works by pressing and holding a button and enables one-handed navigation;

Step 4: confirm all options and press “Start browsing”;

Step 5: the app will redirect to the browser’s home screen, which contains a search bar and Opera GX. In this area, it is possible to follow releases of games and free games;

Step 6: Scroll down to find more information about games, including on sale games and trailers;

Step 7: use search to access any website. Tap the lock icon next to the address to open options;

Step 8: on each page, choose whether to use ad blocker or not and turn on the dark theme whenever you like.

What did you think of the browser? Leave your opinion!