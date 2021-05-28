How to use optimized iPhone battery charging

Introduced on iOS 13, optimized charging is a feature that is already configured as standard on the iPhone and is intended to make your device’s system “learn” your daily routine, both for charging and for using the device.

With the feature enabled, iOS will pause the charging of your device when its charge reaches 80%. When it is closer to the time when you usually remove your iPhone from the power supply, the charging of your charge is automatically resumed until you complete it. The idea is that, with its charge kept close to around 80% charged, according to Apple, the wear and tear on your iPhone’s battery will be less, and its useful life will be preserved.

Because of this, with the feature turned on, you will notice that it may take a long time for the battery charge to be fully recharged – the last 10 to 15% may seem like an eternity. That is, if you are in a hurry and need a quick recharge, it is recommended that the feature is disabled in the iPhone settings.

Understand how to enable or disable your iPhone’s optimized charging feature:

Step 1: in Settings, locate and click on “Battery”.

Step 2: on the next screen, go to “Battery Health”.

Step 3: at the bottom of the Battery Health screen, enable or disable the optimized charging feature of your device, as you prefer.