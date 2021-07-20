YouTube Studio is the platform for content creators for the video site. With it, you can manage your channel, view statistics, filter comments, organize your videos, and learn new techniques to produce and disseminate your material.

How to use YouTube Creation Studio

Step 1: go to YouTube Creators (Android | iOS | Web) and log in to your Google account. Upon opening the page, you will have access to the “Dashboard” with an overview of your account, with the number of videos, subscribers and data from the last 28 days. By clicking on the sandwich menu in the upper left corner of the screen, you can access other areas of YouTube Creators.

Step 2: tap “Videos”.

Step 3: you can drag the top menu to the side so you can filter your videos, watch and manage them, editing titles and tags.

Step 4: if you want to view and moderate your channel’s comments, go to the side menu and go to “Comments”.

Step 5: in this section, you can retain comments for review, placing them as spam.

Step 6: for people who want to make their channel grow, access the “Analytics” part in the menu.

Step 7: you can see the reach of your videos, engagement, and other metrics that are commonly used by content creators. You can even see demographics of your followers. To do this, just drag the menu at the top of the screen to the side.

Ready! Now you know how to use the YouTube Creation Studio. Also, if you want to learn more about how to promote your material, through videos and tutorials released weekly. To do this, simply subscribe to the YouTube Creators channel.