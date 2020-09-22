How to view lyrics on YouTube Music web

Access to lyrics in streaming services is increasingly common. YouTube Music, YouTube’s music streaming platform, made this feature available for its web version – in the app, it has been around since March of this year.

A tab with the lyrics has been inserted into the music playback screen within the YouTube Music browser interface. The format is very similar to the mobile version, with one tab for the playback queue and another for this type of content. See how to access!

YouTube Music: how to see the lyrics in the web version

Step 1: open YouTube Music in your browser clicking here;

Step 2: play any song in the catalog. Then click on the arrow icon in the lower right corner to open a new screen;

Use the arrow to open the YouTube Music playback screen (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 3: the platform will display the “Next” tab, with the queue for automatic playback. Next to it, there is the “Letter” tab. Click to proceed;

Switch between the music queue and the lyrics (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 4: ready! From these steps, you can view the lyrics and sing along.

Follow the lyrics of the song played (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

