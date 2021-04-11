How to watermark Pages documents

Pages, Apple’s word processor, has excellent resources for users who need this tool and do not give up the applications that make up the Apple ecosystem. In addition, it is free and present in the main products of the company: iPhone, iPad and Mac.

One of the features of Pages for Mac is the insertion of a watermark. This feature is responsible for adding objects, texts and images to the bottom of the pages automatically, important if you need to place your company logo to prepare official documents, for example.

In this article, we’ll teach you how to watermark Pages for Mac.

Watermarking Page documents

Step 1: open Pages on your Mac, choose the document you want to edit, or start a new one.

Step 2: on the toolbar, create an object by clicking the “Text” button or drag an image from the Mac directly into the document.

Step 3: change the size and position of the object. Then, on the side tab, click “Format”> “Style”.

Step 4: adjustment and transparency by the “Opacity” slider.

Step 5: on the top bar of the screen, click “Organize”> “Selection Matrices”> “Move Object to Matrix Section”.

Ready! You just created your first watermark on Pages.

Removing a watermark in Pages documents

If you want to edit or remove the watermark, you need to make the object selectable again. To do this, follow the steps below.

Step 1: access “Organize”> “Section Matrices”> “Allow Selection of Matrix Objects”.

Step 2: select the object and choose the action you want to perform:

To delete completely, press the “Delete” button on the keyboard.

To edit, click in the text box and make changes. Block again by deselecting the option “Allow Selection of Matrix Objects”.

To make it an image again, go to “Organize”> “Section Arrays”> “Move Object to Page”.

We hope this tip has been very useful and will improve your Pages experience!