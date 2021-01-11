HP announces Convertible Elite Folio notebook with Snapdragon chip

Opening its virtual space at CES this year, HP announced a considerable number of notebooks, monitors, backpacks and even a completely wireless and soundproof headset, but what calls attention is the Elite Folio. He has a 13.5-inch screen and hitchhikes the ARM chip market, choosing a Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon to be his brain.

The notebook follows the path followed by other branded products that try to make the notebook even more portable and with foldable parts – not the screen. The HP Elite Folio is a 2-in-1 with a magnesium alloy body and “vegan leather” in the external finish, which is also called “synthetic leather”. The manufacturer claims that the composition of this part is completely made of polyvinyl compound.

The screen is 13.5 inches in a 3: 2 ratio, with Full HD resolution and that displays the content generated by the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip. It is made in ARM architecture and the notebook is already equipped with a 5G modem for faster connections, with very low latency, but which can be purchased in a version capable only of using current 4G networks.

HP Elite Folio recharges 90% battery in 90 minutes

The low consumption characteristic of this type of processor made HP promise up to 24.5 hours of Full HD video playback in full screen, with brightness set to 150 nits, speakers at 16% of maximum volume, file running locally and without any modem work, even for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The manufacturer does not inform the size of the battery, but says that it can go from 0% and go up to 90% in 90 minutes of taking.

Speaking of which, the audio is played by four speakers signed by Bang & Olufsen, but speakers so small rarely offer high-quality sound. This tends not to change just because it is endorsed by a brand focused on luxury for those who want to listen to music in the best way.

Accompanying the processor is RAM with up to 16 GB, along with an SSD that can be configured to store 512 GB. Above the screen is a webcam with only 720p and that has a mechanism to physically cover the component, so you don’t need to spend your adhesive tapes for this.

The HP Elite Folio comes with a touch-sensitive pen that can be stored inside the keyboard, in a format that vaguely resembles the same solution found by Samsung for the S Pen on some newer Galaxy Tabs.

When and how much?

HP has not released any pricing information, not even all of the notebook’s configuration options. We only know that the product will reach the international market at some point next month.

HP Elite Folio – technical sheet

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 running up to 3.15 GHz;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 running up to 3.15 GHz; RAM: up to 16 GB LPDDR4x (with no possibility of expansion);

up to 16 GB LPDDR4x (with no possibility of expansion); Screen: 13.5 inches, 1,920 × 1,080 pixels, touch sensitive, Gorilla Glass 5;

13.5 inches, 1,920 × 1,080 pixels, touch sensitive, Gorilla Glass 5; Storage: SSD M.2 NVMe up to 512 GB;

SSD M.2 NVMe up to 512 GB; Connectivity: 5G or 4G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 3.2 (2), connection for headphones, slot for Nano SIM and eSIM;

5G or 4G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 3.2 (2), connection for headphones, slot for Nano SIM and eSIM; Operational system: Windows 10 Pro;

Windows 10 Pro; Others: 720p webcam, pen holder

720p webcam, pen holder Dimensions: 29.8 x 22.9 x 1.5 centimeters

29.8 x 22.9 x 1.5 centimeters Weight: from 1.29 kg

With information: HP.