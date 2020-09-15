Home Technology Tech news HP files patent for cell phone with Galaxy Z Flip format that...
HP files patent for cell phone with Galaxy Z Flip format that can use Windows 10X

Known for operating in the market for PCs, accessories and other devices, HP also has a mobile division that occasionally launches a smartphone. The company was well known for betting heavily on the late Windows 10 Mobile ecosystem.

However, with the death of the system, the manufacturer stopped making new releases, something that may change soon. That’s because HP registered a new patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

The documents show that the company also wants to enter the foldable smartphone segment when presenting a device with the Motorola Razr or Galaxy Z Flip format. Below are some renderings published by the LetsGoDigital staff:

Featuring a flexible OLED display, this HP device features three rear cameras and a front sensor under the display, since there is no room for it on the screen. Another interesting point is that the hinge developed by HP allows the folding of the smartphone to be done irregularly.

The HP device has a hinge system that allows the user to fold the screen and leave its bottom part exposed to see notifications, for example.

However, the HP does not cite any technical specifications the device. The company’s goal was simply to patent the design of this smartphone.

For now, HP does not comment on the publication of the patent. Anyway, taking into account that the company did not launch any new device after the Elite X3, everything indicates that the manufacturer may be waiting for the birth of Windows 10X.

Although Microsoft itself does not yet know when the software will be delivered to the public, rumors indicate that this foldable smartphone from HP may be one of the first to feature the system.

