HQ shows Anti-Life Equation being used by a villain other than Darkseid

Darkseid, one of the main villains of DC Comics, has always had as one of his main motivations to find the Anti-Life Equation, which the monarch of Apokalips hopes to use to dominate the universe. But things don’t always go his way.

Warning: Spoilers to follow

The magazine Justice League Infinity continues the stories from the animated series Unlimited Justice League, showing that months after the last episode, that Earth has to deal with the multiverse, after being attacked by a Nazi Superman, while Wonder Woman, venturing to find out what’s going on, ended up facing an alternate version of Darkseid , who has long since abandoned his conquest plans.

The retired villain explains to Diana that he tried to use the Anti-Life Equation, but lost control of the force and ended up destroying his universe. At the same time, the android Amazo, having learned the importance of human life during the animated series, is wandering the multiverse, trying to find answers to the reason for its existence.

It is then that in Justice League Infinity #6 the stories mix, when Amazo senses a strange entity calling him beyond a barrier between the universes, identified by the Martian Manhunter as a very dark and destructive force.

Amazo, although curious, chooses to give up contacting the entity, because he knows he will end up regretting it. But as the android makes that decision, the Nazi Superman appears and breaks the barrier, causing the dark force to reveal itself: an alternate version of Amazo, who has not learned the value of humanity and seeks to destroy all life from all universes.

History then reveals that during his crusade for universal destruction, Amazo encountered the Darkseid who had lost their conquest goals prior to this change, and entered into a confrontation with the monarch. The ruler of Apokolips, trying to stop the android, used the Anti-Life Equation, which ended up being absorbed and increasing the opponent’s powers, resulting in the destruction of the universe of origin of both characters.

In a way, Amazo’s crusade of destruction is Darkseid’s dream, but without the conquests and the possibility of ruling the defeated worlds. It’s a bit melancholy to see that, in the end, the Apokolips monarch’s life purpose in this version was stolen by Android, making him a mere shell of what he once was.

Because of these events, at the end of Justice League Infinity #6, the cartoon’s Justice League is up against one of its deadliest opponents, with little chance of victory. We can only wait for the next editions to see how the confrontation will end.