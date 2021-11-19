HQ shows how the villain Kang’s beloved who appeared in the Loki series broke his heart

Nathaniel Richards, alter ego of Kang the Conqueror, joined his future self on a journey through time, where he came to love Ravonna and hate his villainous future self, which erased any romance from his existence. at the comic Kang the Conqueror No. 4, released in the US, we see the tragic fate of this troubled relationship.

Attention: spoilers to follow!

The plot, written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and with art by Charlemagne, shows Nathaniel meeting Ravonna again at the end of the world, and with her he has a quick moment of happiness even in a scenario of abandonment. Together, they lead an attack against the forces of Arbalest, a tyrant of this time. At the end of the fight, Nathaniel confesses to Ravonna what he feels for her.

In response, she recalls that, unlike other versions of herself Kang has known over time, she comes from a world of constant struggle and rare moments of peace don’t last long. Also, she makes it clear that she doesn’t belong to anyone but herself.

The story of Kang and Ravonna has been told several times in Marvel comics, and even with all of the temporal ups and downs, it has rarely been closed without death or disappointment.

Despite everything that happened between him and this Ravonna, Nathaniel must find other versions of her on his journey through time. Upcoming issues of Kang the Conqueror they’ll tell us whether the character’s long-awaited happy ending will finally emerge or whether it will end in more suffering.