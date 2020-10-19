Home Technology Tech news HTC Desire 20 Plus announced with Snapdragon 720G, four cameras and 5,000...
HTC Desire 20 Plus announced with Snapdragon 720G, four cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

With a great performance in sales thanks to the change of positioning of the brand in the world market, HTC continued presenting new models of smartphones this year, with the Desire 20 Pro being launched in Taiwan in June and arriving in Europe two months later.

Now the Taiwanese company presents to the local market its newest bet of low cost intermediary: the HTC Desire 20 Plus, a smartphone with four cameras in a new rectangular arrangement and focus on the battery and low price.

The model arrives with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution (1600x720p) and 20: 9 aspect ratio, adopting the already beaten drop-shaped notch to house the front camera instead of implementing the circular cutout on the screen. The reason, of course, is to reduce manufacturing costs, since the drop notch is easier and cheaper to produce.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 720G processor – which does not support 5G -, the Desire 20 Plus features a single variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, allowing expansion via microSD card.

The Desire 20 Plus definitely doesn’t stand out on camera. For the set of four rear cameras, HTC invests in a main sensor of 48 MP, a wide-angle lens with sensor of 5 MP and two less useful cameras: one with macro lens and only 2 MP and another of 5 MP for data depth of field. The front camera is 16 MP.

The focus of the model goes to the potential of the 5,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Coupled with the low resolution of the screen, the smartphone is expected to withstand an entire day of use with ease.

The HTC Desire 20 Plus is now available for sale in Taiwan in the colors Dawn Orange (orange) and Twilight Black (black) for the suggested price of NT $ 8,490 (R $ 1,669). The launch in other markets has not yet been confirmed by the brand.

