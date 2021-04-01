Huawei MatePad Pro 2 may leave the factory with HarmonyOS, suggests certification

Despite trade barriers imposed by the U.S., even with the change of government in the country, Huawei maintains its plans for 2021 and may be about to debut its new family of Huawei P50 flagships. With robust hardware and redesigned visuals with very peculiar characteristics, the devices may arrive this month as the first of the brand to bring the proprietary Chinese system, HarmonyOS, from the factory. Everything indicates, however, that they should not be the company’s only novelties.

According to recent rumors, the manufacturer would also be working on the new generation of its premium tablet, the supposed Huawei MatePad Pro 2. The new device has just been seen in certification by the Chinese agency TENAA and has gained more details of software and features. The documentation reveals that MatePad Pro 2, like its predecessor, will be compatible with a 5G connection.

The certification also reveals that the new MatePad, which has the model number WGR-AN19 and code-named “Wanger”, will also leave the factory with HarmonyOS, being another part of the system’s expansion plan. Interestingly, the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station states that the tablet will be the first Huawei device to reach the market with the company’s software, which leads us to believe that the device should be launched before the P50 line, or at least simultaneously in the same event.

MatePad Pro 2 arrives with Kirin 9000 and two sizes

According to leaks and certifications from other agencies, such as the Chinese 3C, the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 should bring HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset, despite reports of possible out of stock, and two display options: 12.2 and 12.6 inches. Both should feature OLED panels, possibly manufactured by Samsung, Quad HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Complete the set of known configurations the fast charging of 40 W, but the battery capacity, details of the cameras and the memory settings of the device are not known. Anyway, if MatePad Pro 2 is actually announced with the P50 family, it is very likely that we will have more news in the coming days, considering the rumors of the launch of the new devices in late April.