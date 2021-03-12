Huawei P50 Pro should come with giant camera module at the rear

If you think that the space used for rear cameras by manufacturers like Samsung and Apple on their smartphones is already generous, know that the Huawei P50 Pro can occupy much more. A leaked image from the cell phone shows that the area is large even without the consequence of a high number of cameras at the site.

The image released shows that the space occupied in the likely Huawei P50 Pro by just two of the sensors is much larger than that used by other companies, to accommodate multiple components. The person responsible for the leak is Steve H. McFly, known as @OnLeaks on Twitter and has already released product details before its official launches, as happened with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and also the Pixel 5.

P50 Pro’s camera can be huge everywhere

In addition to the enormous size to the sides, the sensor will be 1.7 mm high, located at the rear which, unlike what Samsung did with the recent Galaxy S21, remains glass. The leak continues by promising a 6.6-inch screen, with thin, non-curved edges in all directions. Also in the front, the front camera will occupy a centralized hole, different from Huawei’s own choice for the P40 Pro – in it, the component is located to the side.

The fingerprint reader remains just below the screen and the speakers will make stereo sound. As with other Chinese devices, like Huawei’s P40 Pro, an infrared port is on top of the P50 Pro.

While the infrared part follows the tradition in this line of devices, the leak does not promise a headphone jack on the P2 port. The change may even be acceptable, as both the Huawei P30 Pro and the P40 Pro also do not offer the feature.

The leak does not disclose details of the new camera format, let alone the features that can take advantage of such a spacious lens. What is easy to predict is the absence of Google apps inside the device, as the likely launch of the Huawei P50 Pro is expected to happen while the Chinese company is still on the United States ban list.

With information: Android Authority.