Huawei P60 Pro can have under screen camera and 50 MP rear camera

Huawei is experiencing problems in the smartphone market since the ban by the US government, but it still makes new devices official. In July of this year it introduced the P50 line, but rumors about the P60 Pro have already started and mention interesting specs.

New information says that the smartphone should gain some interesting upgrades, in order to recover the image it had previously. It should adopt a design similar to that of the P50 Pro, with a large oval-shaped module in the upper left corner of the back where its four cameras should be, with an emphasis on two larger cameras and another two below, according to renderings.

Every cell phone format is very reminiscent of what the company itself did on the P30 Pro and on the P50 Pro itself, and at the front it should have an uninterrupted screen, as it can adopt front-facing camera technology under the screen, using a 16-inch photo sensor MP

Its screen should be curved, like its direct predecessors, 6.79 inches, Quad HD resolution, 200 Hz refresh rate and 700 Hz touch sampling. It would be the first time that Huawei adopts a resolution higher than the Full HD on their P-family phones. There are even rumors about this screen that BOE should be the main provider.

It is expected to launch this smartphone with support for 5G networks, but it is unclear whether Huawei will insist on its own Kirin chips, or if it will somehow manage to overcome the ban to offer the Qualcomm processor and 5G smartphone – some smartphones Recent brands have Snapdragon platform, but only support 4G.

As for the cameras, it should have a 50 MP main, a 64 MP telephoto optical zoom, and a 12 MP depth of field. It’s not clear yet which camera would be the fourth, but it’s not hard to imagine that it would be an ultrawide. Finally, it should have a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 120 watt wired, 80 watt wireless, and 10 watt reverse charging.

