Huawei prepares to convince cell phone manufacturers to adopt HarmonyOS

Huawei is getting closer and closer to making HarmonyOS its priority in the software market and starting to compete with Google’s Android. That’s because the restrictions imposed by the United States prevent the Chinese from working with the search giant’s OS, and even don’t let her use apps like Gmail, Play Store and so many others.

In order to detach itself from this dangerous bond, the operating system suitable for mobile devices should start to come to life in 2021. The company confirms that it has been concentrating efforts on the development of the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, and that it even talks with other manufacturers for greater adhesion.

Zhan Ping An, the company’s president of cloud consumer services, confirms that the Chinese talks with executives from other companies to highlight the advantages of HarmonyOS and other proprietary services from Huawei.

Without strong adherence, HarmonyOS’s life can even get complicated. Good support from the developer community is crucial to the survival of a system. If you have a low membership, this may not attract the programming community, and create a path to the OS similar to what we saw with Windows Phone.

On the other hand, if the Chinese come together – like Realme, Oppo and Xiaomi – it will be quite difficult for the market to ignore HarmonyOS. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has confirmed in recent days that it does not see itself leaving Android …

One argument that Huawei would be using with manufacturers would be to promote OS adoption only in China. Outside of it, as a matter of consumption profile in other markets, they would still ship their products with Android. Convince?

Do you think HarmonyOS will succeed thanks to Huawei’s market power, or will it be another OS that will not be able to bring down the hegemony of Android and iOS? Tell us in the comments!