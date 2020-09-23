Home Technology Tech news Huawei prepares to convince cell phone manufacturers to adopt HarmonyOS
TechnologyTech news

Huawei prepares to convince cell phone manufacturers to adopt HarmonyOS

By kenyan

Huawei is getting closer and closer to making HarmonyOS its priority in the software market and starting to compete with Google’s Android. That’s because the restrictions imposed by the United States prevent the Chinese from working with the search giant’s OS, and even don’t let her use apps like Gmail, Play Store and so many others.

In order to detach itself from this dangerous bond, the operating system suitable for mobile devices should start to come to life in 2021. The company confirms that it has been concentrating efforts on the development of the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, and that it even talks with other manufacturers for greater adhesion.

Zhan Ping An, the company’s president of cloud consumer services, confirms that the Chinese talks with executives from other companies to highlight the advantages of HarmonyOS and other proprietary services from Huawei.

Without strong adherence, HarmonyOS’s life can even get complicated. Good support from the developer community is crucial to the survival of a system. If you have a low membership, this may not attract the programming community, and create a path to the OS similar to what we saw with Windows Phone.

On the other hand, if the Chinese come together – like Realme, Oppo and Xiaomi – it will be quite difficult for the market to ignore HarmonyOS. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has confirmed in recent days that it does not see itself leaving Android …

One argument that Huawei would be using with manufacturers would be to promote OS adoption only in China. Outside of it, as a matter of consumption profile in other markets, they would still ship their products with Android. Convince?

Do you think HarmonyOS will succeed thanks to Huawei’s market power, or will it be another OS that will not be able to bring down the hegemony of Android and iOS? Tell us in the comments!

Related news

Tech news

Lenovo makes available to the public variants of ThinkStation and ThinkPad PCs with Linux

kenyan -
Lenovo has announced that it will make ThinkStation and ThinkPad laptops with Linux pre-installed options available to all users as of today. Although...
Read more
Tech news

Play Store Promotion: 97 free or discounted Android apps and games

kenyan -
After another 77 promotions earlier this week, 97 more apps and games are now available for free, for acquisition by cell phone owners with...
Read more
Tech news

Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 20221 for insiders on Dev channel

kenyan -
Yesterday we saw that Microsoft started to release a cumulative update with improvements and bug fixes for the month of October for Windows 10...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

Oracle and US investors to take majority stake in TikTok

Tech news kenyan -
And behold, the tangle may be coming to an end. Oracle and a number of American investors, including Walmart, are expected to...
Read more

Real photos of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G reveal a look...

Tech news kenyan -
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Fan Edition or Lite) is expected to be presented on the 23rd, but there should not be much...
Read more

PS5: Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man Miles Morales will also arrive...

Tech news kenyan -
Now, interesting details have been discovered in the official post of PlayStation 5 on the brand's blog, courtesy of Twitter user Nibel. Sony...
Read more

Oppo F21 Pro could be announced in India soon

Tech news kenyan -
India is only a few weeks away from starting the period focused on the “Festival of Lights”, or Diwali. With that, it may...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke