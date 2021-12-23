Huawei presents MateBook X Pro with 3K screen and Intel Core i5 or i7

In the same event that presented its new cell phones and smart glasses, Huawei also took the opportunity to show the MateBook X Pro. The notebook comes with equipped Intel Core line processors, and the brand also highlighted the device’s screen characteristics, which include high pixel density and high resolution.

The brand will make versions of the notebook available with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 or i7, both with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics and 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM memory — the product can still be purchased with 512 GB or 1 TB storage via SSD NVMe PCIe, plus there’s a user-activated maximum performance mode with 30W output power.

The LTPS screen of the MateBook X Pro is 14.2 inches, with 3K resolution (3,120 x 2080 pixels) and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel has very thin edges, with a 92.5% utilization of the front section .

Huawei was keen to highlight the display’s color accuracy, as it is the first TUV Rheiland-certified laptop for two color gamuts (P3 and sRGB), according to information provided by the brand itself. With this, the product is able to offer 1.07 billion colors and ΔE<1, which basically means that the tones are shown the way they were intended, without distortion.

The product also features a screen with very thin edges, where the top section is only 6 mm and houses an HD camera for video calls or other similar tasks. Inside, the construction is geared towards heat dissipation with two fans and three air intakes, in addition to ultra-slim-shaped steam chambers.

The MateBook X Pro supports dual band Wi-Fi and 5.1 Bluetooth, and wired connectivity options include four USB-C ports for data transfer, charging or DisplayPort, plus a 3.5mm jack for headphones. The product has six speakers and four internal microphones, and the battery pack has 60 Wh — a 65 W charger comes with the notebook in the box, and Huawei promises two hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging.

Price and availability

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is available for purchase in the Chinese market, and the company has not released information regarding sales in other countries. While the version with i5 processor and 512 GB of storage costs 9,499 yuan (about BRL 8,425 in direct conversion), the product with i7 and 512 GB costs 10,499 yuan (BRL 9,311), and the variant with i7 and 1 TB has a suggested retail price of 12,499 yuan ($11,085).