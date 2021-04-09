Huawei Watch should reach the market with eSIM support and running HarmoyOS

It is not just today that we heard about a new operating system produced by Huawei, the so-called HarmonyOS. It is based on Android and began to have a greater focus on the part of the manufacturer after the banning of the company by the United States. It is expected to appear pre-installed on the next Huawei P50, which has been leaked several times.

The brand has its own line of smartwatches, and Huawei Watch 2 was launched in 2017 still running Wear OS, Google’s operating system for smart watches. Now, with the impossibility of using the search giant’s system, she must make use of her own software, adopting HarmonyOS in the next Watch 3 watch. The information comes from a leaker who published details about the launch on the social network Weibo.

He also took the opportunity to publish an image of the watch interface running HarmonyOS, displaying a look apparently inspired by Apple’s watchOS and maintaining the circular design. In addition, Huawei Watch 3 should offer a great focus on advanced artificial intelligence features, but due to this the model would have a lower battery life than what is currently found in the Huawei Watch GT 2, which has an average duration of two weeks.

Information also says that the Huawei Watch 3 should arrive with eSIM support, allowing it to have a network connection independent of the cell phone. Thus, it is possible that this allows the user to make calls or receive notifications on the watch directly, as well as let the user make use of music streaming services straight from the wrist.

In any case, it is quite possible that it will be made official by the manufacturer alongside the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro, which should be announced soon. It was expected that the launch would happen in April, but precisely because of HarmonyOS this can happen only in June of this year.