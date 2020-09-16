Hulk Woman series now has director and production should start in 2021

When Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced several series connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2019, Hulk Woman it was one of the priorities. But since then, little has been said about the attraction and the delay in defining a team to produce it has been leaving fans reticent about its realization. In recent weeks, however, the behind-the-scenes movement has shown that Disney has finally been accelerating the project.

This Tuesday (15), Deadline said that a source close to Marvel Studios selected Kat Coiro, famous for commanding episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be director of the pilot and several other chapters. What’s more, she would also have signed a contract as an executive producer. In addition, one of the writers would have already been cast. Jessica Gao, writer for Rick and Morty, would be the chosen one to lead the team.

Image: Playback / Marvel Comics

Just like in the comics, She-Hulk will follow the transformation of attorney Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, into the Hulk Woman. She is also affected by gamma radiation after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner – but, unlike him, she retains much of her intelligence and personality when she initially became the Emerald Giant.

There is still no official announcement from Marvel Studios and not even an actress would have been chosen to live Walters. Mark Ruffalo, who lives the Hulk at the MCU, said earlier this year that he had been negotiating participation in the attraction. Other behind-the-scenes rumors fan the possibility of this happening very soon, as Disney’s plans would be to start running the series as early as 2021. There is still no release forecast.

Source: deadline