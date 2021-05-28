Human embryos can be developed for more than 14 days; and now?

In the coming years, science must reach a new level on genetics and stem cells. This is because, now, scientists will have authorization to cultivate human embryos, in the laboratory, for more than 14 days, after updating the guidelines of the International Stem Cell Research Society (ISSCR). But calm down, the experiments will still be controlled, inspected and other rules will apply.

The old 14-day “rule” has been in place since the late 1900s and was officially respected by most of the world’s researchers. This maximum period was established when the in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique was introduced, that is, when the ability to develop human embryos in laboratory environments reshaped the entire scientific scenario.

Around the 15th of development, the embryo begins to develop a cell structure known as a “primitive line”, which in turn represents the beginning of gastrulation. It is worth explaining that gastrulation occurs when there is the formation of multiple layers of cells and with different functions. Thus, a day before, the time limit for the development of an embryo in the laboratory was considered.

And now, how are the experiments with human embryos?

The new ISSCR guideline establishes that each case will be subject to a rigorous ethical analysis and preliminary approval so that the experiment is allowed to continue the growth of an embryo for more than two weeks.

“The fact that these guidelines were developed by the research community itself indicates a deep sense of responsibility, integrity and an active desire to ensure that science is in tune with the community”, defends Professor Melissa Little, a scientist at the Instituto de Child Research Murdoch (MCRI) and president of ISSCR, in a statement.

In addition, “new scientific approaches continue to emerge in all areas, but mainly around stem cell science. Some of these emerging technologies present ethical challenges, even when the benefit to human health may be the long-term objective ”, points out Little. In these cases, the researchers will be able to continue their studies.

“With advances in gene editing, there is a prospect of developing genetically modified cells. While this holds great promise for new treatments, it is also important to have these surveys monitored and approved. In all cases, the guidelines describe where a technology has the potential to do good, but it must have regulatory oversight ”, he adds on the future prospects.