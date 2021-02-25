HyperX, brand focused on gamers, goes into the hands of HP

THE Kingston announced on Wednesday (24) the sale of HyperX to the HP – the deal is expected to turn over US $ 425 million and still depends on the approval of regulatory bodies to be concluded. The brand aimed at the gamer audience arrives to feed HP’s strategy in the peripheral segment with their headsets, keyboards and microphones.

In an official statement, Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP, stated that the company continues to advance in the Personal Systems segment and is “excited to welcome the team [da HyperX]”. The acquisition takes place amid a very positive scenario for the peripheral market, which is expected to grow to US $ 12.2 billion by 2024 – with a significant portion destined for the gamer segment.

HP expands gaming portfolio

HP is not so new in the gaming segment – the company already has notebooks and accessories for this audience under the umbrella of Omen, in addition to a software division, responsible for the Omen Gaming Hub. However, the brand is not as popular as competitors Logitech and Razer.

The addition of HyperX should give HP a boost in this regard – it seems that brands will be treated independently.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second half of 2021. With the sale confirmed, Kingston will still maintain DRAM, flash and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.