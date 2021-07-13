Id Software could not exist without Super Mario Bros. declined version. 3 of PC

Before setting a brand in the video game industry with quake and DOOM, Id Software had a platform game franchise: Commander Keen. The game is not one of the most remembered — and another detail that few people know is that it was born from a rejected version of Super Mario Bros. 3 for PC.

The Strong National Museum of Play, in New York, received a copy of the adaptation of the classic by Nintendinho (Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES) and now it can be enjoyed by visitors. The game was donated to the museum along with other assorted titles, by a person who did not want to be identified, but who had no involvement with the creation.

Before 3D

The Super Mario Bros. demo 3 for PC was created in September 1990, when the big game developer was still called Idea From the Deep. In a working week, with after-hours shifts and on weekends, John Romero and the team created the demo virtually from scratch. As a basis, they used the movement codes from Dangerous Dave.

Once ready, the team sent its creation to Nintendo of America, which in turn sent it to headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. Even impressed, Big N’s leaders and executives “didn’t want their intellectual property to be anything but their own hardware itself, so we were told ‘good job, but you can’t do that,'” explains Romero in the caption to his 2015 Vimeo video.

So as not to waste the work, the development team then started working on Commander Keen: Invasion of the Vorticons, the first game in the franchise.

Two months later, in December 1990, they launched the idTech 1 title and graphics engine. With the evolution of technology, in 1992, 1993 and 1996 came the first Wolfenstein 3D, quake and DOOM, for the joy of many gamers even today.

This story is told in the book and TV series Masters of Doom, which highlights the stories of John Carmack and John Romero and the duo’s full impact on the video game industry and pop culture.

If Nintendo Japan had given John Romero and the other creators the opportunity to replicate the success of the mustached plumber on computers, would the Id Software we know today be the same? Leave your opinion in the comments.