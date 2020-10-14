Home Technology Tech news Imagine a shared universe of Adam Sandler films? He says he...
Imagine a shared universe of Adam Sandler films? He says he will

By kenyan

His films are often seen by many people, so much so that Netflix remains interested in his work. Most productions, especially those of the past, seek simple and effective comedy formulas, usually with faces well known to the audience. However, the often appealing humor and irregular stories make Adam Sandler a controversial figure, who moves between praised and well received titles and long rejected ones. And have you ever thought about a “Sandlerverse”, a universe shared with your characters? The actor talked about it in a recent interview.

An example of the “instability” of Sandler’s productions can be seen in films as Raw Jewelry, 2019, compared to its most recent, the Hubie’s Halloween – which, by the way, should be more remembered for the cameos and easter eggs about his own career than exactly for the weird jokes, the forced interpretation and the yawning plot.

Regardless of this “love or hate” that is part of the artist’s career, the fact is that everyone has seen at least some of his iconic roles – like the boy in love with the amnesiac girlfriend played by Drew Barrymore in As if it were the first time. And this trajectory became a joke in itself Hubie’s Halloween, which, for example, features Ben Stiller in the same role he played in Crazy in Golf, from 1996.

Sandler in Hubie’s Halloween (Image: Playback / Netflix)

“He is a good friend, I love him and our families are friends. We talked about it and we knew we would have a lot of fun doing it,” Sandler told Yahoo Entertainment, commenting on Stiller’s participation. And then came the question about a ‘Sandleverse’, with more references that can connect all your films. “I would like that, I just need to prepare myself mentally. It will probably only happen at the age of 35 [de filmes]. Let’s get to that ”, he commented, in a joking tone.

While it is just an idea coming from an unpretentious question in an interview, there is nothing to prevent it from becoming a reality in the years to come – especially from Adam Sandler. How about you, would you like to see a “Sandlerverse”? Develop your love (or hate) about it in the comments!

Source: Yahoo Entertainment

