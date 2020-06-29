Improvements for Glass? Google would be interested in buying smart glasses start-up

To improve Google Glass? To enjoy the purchase of Fitbit? We don’t know, but according to international media, Google may be going shopping again. This time to buy a smart glasses start-up.

According to the Globe and Mail, conversations were going on between the company and the search giant to obtain and incorporate it by the owner of Gmail. This novelty could potentially improve Google’s offer of wearable devices, and even complement the recent purchase of smart watch owner Fitbit.

North Inc emerged in Canada and some time ago created smart glasses that could be ordered to the user’s grade. They used a built-in microphone and a ring controlled by the user’s hand so that commands on the lens were performed, such as displaying notifications, or helping with map navigation.

The idea of ​​being sold to Google would have come from North itself, which has been in crisis since 2019, when it laid off 500 employees, and currently may be running out of time to get a buyer before it breaks down.

In this likely hurry, the start-up would be willing to accept just $ 180 million for the acquisition. It is not an offer to throw away, but the world of technology is used to higher figures when it comes to business involving owners of promising technologies.

Still according to the Globe and Mail, North would have sold only a thousand smart glasses in its recent history, which would give another strong indication of sufficiently low cash to remain alone in the short term.

Google does not comment on this possibility, and is still waiting for its acquisition of Fitbit to be validated by US government agencies. Is there yet another company for the search giant’s umbrella?

And you, what do you think of this possible acquisition of Google? Tell us in the comments!