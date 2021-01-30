In 2020, sales of computers and tablets broke records

According to the Canalys institute, sales of PCs and tablets recorded an increase of 17% in 2020. Chromebooks (+ 109%) and tablets (+ 28%) are the big winners of the pandemic.

In the world of Covid-19, Terrans spend much more time at home. Some telework, others have fun … In any case, the year 2020 has allowed many to abandon their smartphones for larger screens. Unsurprisingly, the PC and tablet market benefited from an incredible boost during the pandemic. Many people have decided to renew their equipment, to the delight of the manufacturers. The Canalys institute is now delivering its estimates for sales for 2020. We also discover the success of computers and tablets at Christmas.

143.7 million sales in all categories

In 2020, builders managed to sell 458.2 million computers and tablets. A figure up 17% compared to 2019 in a market that is used to running out of steam.

All manufacturers are green and have recorded an incredible increase in their sales (+ 19% for Lenovo, + 23% for Apple, + 7% for HP, etc.). In the last quarter alone, 143.7 million devices found buyers (+ 35%!). The big winners are Lenovo (+ 41%) and Apple (+ 42%), the top two in the ranking.

The return of the tablet

For several years, only Apple and Samsung seem to be successful in making the tablet market work. The revolution promised 10 years ago doesn’t really seem to be catching on, which leaves many analysts pessimistic about the future of iPads and other Galaxy Tabs.

In 2020, thanks to the pandemic, their sales soared 28%. The builders have managed to sell 160.6 million tablets, against 125.3 the previous year. We note in passing the excellent health of Samsung (+ 40%) which, with its 31 million tablets sold, finally manages to no longer be completely left behind by Apple (58.8 million, + 24%). Huawei, despite the crisis, managed to keep third place (16.3 million). The craze for tablets is there, hoping that it does not end abruptly once the pandemic has passed.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, that of the end of the year holidays, 52.8 million tablets found takers. A figure up 54% compared to last year (34.3 million), which confirms once again how different this year has been. For once, Apple (19.2 million, + 40%) and Samsung (9.9 million, + 41%) keep their gap. The new iPad and iPad Air are probably for something.

Finally, even if this is likely to be of less interest to Europeans, Chromebooks will record the strongest growth on the market in 2020. 30.7 million devices equipped with Google’s Chrome OS sold this year, which is twice as many as last year (14.7 million, + 109%). The sales figures of manufacturers make you dizzy (HP + 87%, Lenovo + 287%, Dell + 57%, Acer + 43%, Samsung + 400%). At Christmas, the increase in sales was even… 287%. Highly appreciated by the educational world, affordable and easy to use, Chromebooks are real stars of the pandemic.

In 2020, the world’s interest in computers and tablets has therefore recovered. At the same time, the smartphone market declined for many months before achieving a record quarter at the end of the year. In 2021, if the health situation improves, will PCs and tablets keep their good shape?

Source: Canalys