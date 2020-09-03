In this star system, planets can be born in totally misaligned orbits

The Solar System is formed by worlds in rather flat orbital lines. This means that all planets orbit aligned with each other and with the Sun. But not all systems are like that. For example, scientists have just discovered that GW Orionis, a multiple star system located in the constellation of Orion, has a misaligned ring on its planet-forming disk.

For now, there are no worlds around the three stars of GW Orionis, but it contains a vast disk of gas and dust, from which some planets can be born. It turns out that these stars ended up misaligning a ring located on the inner part of this disk, making this band of gas can form very exotic worlds – perhaps similar to Tatooine, which orbits two suns that appear somewhat misaligned in the sky.

The discovery was made using data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA), which for more than 11 years observed the GW Orionis system, located just over 1300 years ago – light away from us. “Our images reveal an extreme case in which the disc is not flat, but is bent and has a misaligned ring that has separated from the disc”, explains Stefan Kraus, lead author of the study published in the journal Science.

According to the text, this displaced ring has 30 land masses of dust. That is, it may, in fact, form some planets in some time. If that happens, they will all be doomed to spin around the stars in highly inclined orbits.

With this discovery, scientists predict that there must be many other places like this, and even some planets that have already formed in rather crooked orbits. This conclusion makes even more sense if we consider that more than half of the stars in the observable sky are born with one or more companions – the Sun itself seems to have been one of them, but its “twin” star seems to have left quite early.

But how did this happen with GW Orionis? The three stars of these systems orbit each other in different planes, that is, their orbits are out of alignment with each other and in relation to the gas disk. By taking the image of the inner ring and confirming its misalignment, the scientists were able to see the shadow that this ring casts on the rest of the disc, which helped to discover the correct shape of this complex system.

After creating a series of computer simulations, the team finally concluded that they were witnessing the theoretical “disk rupture effect”, which predicted the gravitational attraction of stars on different planes as a force capable of deforming and breaking their disks. But it may be that the findings are still incomplete. Another group, which also studied the GW Orionis system with ALMA, considers that there must be a planet between these rings to explain why the disk broke.

In any case, scientists must make new observations with ELT and other telescopes can help to unravel this curious system and, perhaps, reveal the existence of planets in the tilted ring of the protoplanetary disk.

Source: Pshys.org