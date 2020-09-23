In this “ultra-hot Neptune”, a year lasts only 19 hours

Some exoplanets (worlds that orbit stars other than the Sun) similar to Neptune, but hot, have been found before, but a team of scientists has just announced the discovery of an “ultra-hot” Neptune. That is, it is a gas giant that orbits very close to its host star and, therefore, its temperatures are extremely high.

Hot Neptunes typically orbit their stars at a distance less than an astronomical unit (the distance between the Earth and the Sun, which is approximately 150 million km). However, the new discovery is even more surprising. This planet, called LTT 9779b, is so close to its star (known as LTT 9779) that its year lasts only 19 hours!

With such a short distance, the ultra-hot Neptune receives enough stellar radiation to raise its temperature to more than 1700 degrees Celsius. This in itself is already quite impressive, but these characteristics imply consequences as interesting as they are rare, considering our current knowledge of exoplanets. For example, this world is so hot that heavy elements like iron can be ionized in the atmosphere and its molecules are disassociated.

In addition, the LTT 9779 system is relatively young, 2 billion years old, less than half the Solar System. The star is similar to the Sun, although it is richer in metals, with twice as much iron in its atmosphere. It is not that far away from us – its distance is only 260 light years, a block away in cosmic proportions.

For this discovery, published in the journal Nature Astrônomy, astronomers used data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a space telescope that discovered the sign of the existence of a planet around the star. The signal was confirmed in early November 2018 as coming from a planetary mass body thanks to observations made with another instrument, the High Accuracy Radial-velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS), which is located at the La Silla Observatory, Chile.

Mysterious features

An illustration of GJ 3470b, an example of Hot Neptune, enveloped in a gas cloud as its atmosphere is removed by the heat of its host star (Image: Reproduction / NASA / ESA / D. Player)

Although the LTT 9779b is larger than Neptune, it is also heavier. This means that its density is still similar to that of our giant neighbor in the Solar System. The core of this exoplanet has about 28 Earth masses and its atmosphere corresponds to about 9% of the total planetary mass, according to the researchers. The curious thing here is the fact that there is still some atmosphere, considering the amount of radiation that this planet receives from the star. Perhaps he was much bigger in the past.

Calculations by Dr. George King, of the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, point to the idea that the atmosphere of Neptune Ultra Hot must have been lost through time through a process called photoevaporation. “The young mother star’s intense X-rays and ultraviolet rays would have warmed the planet’s upper atmosphere and must have carried atmospheric gases into space,” he explained. However, the same calculations show that the exoplanet was unable to start as a gas giant much more massive than it is today. King concludes that “there must be something new and unusual that we should try to explain about the history of this planet”.

There are other mysteries about this planet that challenge the current models of astronomers. For example, in these conditions, it should have at least two to three land masses of atmospheric gas, but that is not what happens. Professor James Jenkins, who led the study, said the star should have captured the atmosphere of this world for itself, but that hasn’t happened, at least not yet. One possibility is that the Ultra Hot Neptune formed much more distant from its star and ended up migrating to its current orbit – with the help of a collision with another object, perhaps. If this is the case, it should lose its atmosphere over time.

In any case, future observations may provide some answers to these mysteries. This will be of great value to scientists, because observing planets like this is a unique opportunity to learn more about the chemistry of worlds outside the Solar System, as some of its elements are floating in their atmospheres. And, since this type of exoplanet is still rare for us, researchers should take advantage of this valuable chance.

Source: Phys.org