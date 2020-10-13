Home Technology Tech news Included in! Microsoft demonstrates how AI can be accessible to people...
TechnologyTech news

Included in! Microsoft demonstrates how AI can be accessible to people with disabilities

By kenyan

Microsoft has made efforts to make its artificial intelligence systems more inclusive for people with disabilities, with the aim of combating what is called a data desert, which has left machine learning algorithms without relevant training data so that are able to help people with conditions like ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)

These efforts were announced today (13) and include projects such as Object Recognition for Blind Image Training (ORBIT), which proposes to create a new set of public data from videos sent by people with low vision or blindness.

The data will be used by the Redmond giant to develop algorithms for smartphone cameras, capable of recognizing important personal objects from this community, such as a cell phone or face mask. In addition, the company is collaborating with Team Gleason, an organization that supports people living with ALS, to create an open data set of images of the faces of people with neurodegenerative disease.

The idea is to use this data to improve the computer vision and the machine learning algorithm in the recognition of ALS symptoms and, finally, there is a third project led by the company VizWiz, for the elaboration of a public data set that aims to train , validate and test image captioning algorithms, and will provide data on objects frequently photographed by people with low vision, such as quantity of drugs, etc. In addition, the team is working on algorithms that recognize when an image is not readable and suggest taking a new photo.

This set of actions works on data that is not worked on by common algorithms, which are not naturally trained to be inclusive. And this can, in a more dramatic application, prevent an automatic car from identifying a wheelchair as an object it should divert or reduce the classification of jobseekers with disabilities.

More inclusive and publicly available data should help reduce inequality and improve technologies designed to help people with disabilities.

Related news

Tech news

Facebook Messenger has new logo and prepares greater integration with Instagram

kenyan -
This Tuesday (13) Facebook presented a new logo for its Messenger application. In place of the blue that characterizes the social network,...
Read more
Tech news

Xbox Series S and X | The most powerful duo of all time has arrived

kenyan -
Power, speed and compatibility are the qualities that make the Xbox Series S and Series X stand out in the gaming world. While...
Read more
Tech news

Mate 30 Pro E is the lite version of Huawei’s flagship and should arrive soon

kenyan -
In addition to the launch of the Mate 40 line, the event scheduled by Huawei for next October 22 should bring a new...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke