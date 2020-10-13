Included in! Microsoft demonstrates how AI can be accessible to people with disabilities

Microsoft has made efforts to make its artificial intelligence systems more inclusive for people with disabilities, with the aim of combating what is called a data desert, which has left machine learning algorithms without relevant training data so that are able to help people with conditions like ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)

These efforts were announced today (13) and include projects such as Object Recognition for Blind Image Training (ORBIT), which proposes to create a new set of public data from videos sent by people with low vision or blindness.

The data will be used by the Redmond giant to develop algorithms for smartphone cameras, capable of recognizing important personal objects from this community, such as a cell phone or face mask. In addition, the company is collaborating with Team Gleason, an organization that supports people living with ALS, to create an open data set of images of the faces of people with neurodegenerative disease.

The idea is to use this data to improve the computer vision and the machine learning algorithm in the recognition of ALS symptoms and, finally, there is a third project led by the company VizWiz, for the elaboration of a public data set that aims to train , validate and test image captioning algorithms, and will provide data on objects frequently photographed by people with low vision, such as quantity of drugs, etc. In addition, the team is working on algorithms that recognize when an image is not readable and suggest taking a new photo.

This set of actions works on data that is not worked on by common algorithms, which are not naturally trained to be inclusive. And this can, in a more dramatic application, prevent an automatic car from identifying a wheelchair as an object it should divert or reduce the classification of jobseekers with disabilities.

More inclusive and publicly available data should help reduce inequality and improve technologies designed to help people with disabilities.