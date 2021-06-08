Indiana Jones 5 team is being haunted at castle in England

The new Indiana Jones is being shot at one of the most haunted sites in England, Bamburg Castle in Northumbria. As if that were not enough, reports revealed that the team is afraid to encounter one of the most famous haunts in the place: the ghostly Pink Lady.

Richard Jones, author of the book Haunted Castles of Britain and Ireland, tells the story of the haunting, which goes back to a former Northumbrian princess whose “father disapproved of a boy she was in love with and sent the unfortunate suitor abroad for seven years.” The drama, however, did not end there:

“He forbade the couple to exchange messages and hoped that his daughter’s passion would cool. But the girl became increasingly depressed. In a last-ditch attempt to persuade his daughter to give up her love, the king told her that the spies found out that the boy had married someone else. To cheer the girl up with the news, the king asked the castle seamstress for a beautiful dress in his daughter’s favorite color, pink. The desperate girl put it on, climbed the stairs to the battlements higher and flung himself to his death on the rocks below. Shortly thereafter, his lover returned from exile, single, and was heartbroken by the news of what had happened. Legend does not record the fate that befell him. Every seven years, the haunted mourning princess, dressed in a shimmering pink dress, wanders through the corridors of the oldest section of the castle before sliding down the rocky path that leads to the beach.”

on the set of Indiana Jones 5, team members are already feeling goosebumps and some workers have reported strange sensations while planning the shoot. One of The Sun’s sources commented that “it sounds silly, but before filming even started, we were all talking about the ghost. It’s a seriously scary place.”

The source went on to explain that he wasn’t the only person to feel the strange atmosphere: “A surprising number of team members really believe in these things and it shook everyone up. Several members are reluctant to even enter the oldest part of the castle, it has shaken them a lot.”

Ghosts or no ghosts, the source said the project is one of the studio’s top priorities and production shouldn’t be interrupted by the team’s fears: “The team will have to overcome it, even if some of them want to avoid certain places.”

The new film doesn’t have an official title yet, but it already has a release date, with Harrison Ford slated to reprise the title role on July 29, 2022. The cast will also feature Mads Mikkelsen (Druk – One More Round), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong) and Shaunette Renee Wilson (black Panther).