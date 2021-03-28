Infrared thermography can accurately track COVID-19, study finds

In the midst of the pandemic, measuring the temperature has been a means of helping to detect individuals infected with COVID-19, something commonly done at entrances to establishments. But a new study from McGill University (Canada) pointed out the potentials of infrared thermography when tracking the disease in question.

According to the researchers, using traditional approaches to temperature screening has several important flaws. The first is that, unless the temperature is measured in the armpit, mouth or eardrum, what is being recorded is the temperature of the skin, not the temperature of the body itself.

The study explains that the difference is important, considering that while the central temperature of humans is stable at around 37º C, the surface temperature shows a lot of variation between individuals over time, due to environmental factors such as heat and humidity, physical activity, hormones and differences in blood flow. The result is the lack of an accurate reference value for the “normal” temperature of the forehead.

The researchers point out that many different factors can trigger fever, so it is not specific to COVID infection and, by itself, has very limited value in predicting the disease. Anyway, they found that a temperature difference of 0.55 ° C or more between the forehead and the eye is highly predictive of COVID-19 infection and, more importantly, helps to discern between people with and without COVID infection -19 when there is a history of close contact with an infected individual and mild symptoms.

The results of the study, which used infrared thermography to track COVID-19, question the current screening approach and pave the way for the adoption of better strategies that can be easily implemented in a broad way.

“However, it is necessary to exercise caution when interpreting the results, as this is a pilot study. Another potential limitation that needs to be addressed before a broader implementation of the method is ethical concerns about the image of the individuals’ faces, but this can be overcome by blurring the images and automating the method “, says researcher Luna Ramirez-Garcia.

With that, there is still work to be done to validate whether the results can be replicated in different environments, such as the entrance to a building or the entrance to a subway station, with different equipment. “Currently, we are working on the automation of the method to eliminate part of its variability and in search of partnerships to test in different scenarios”, concludes the researcher.