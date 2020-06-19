Initiative unheard of! Teatro Vivo will broadcast free live plays from the artists’ house

This Saturday (20), at 20h, The Teatro Vivo begins an unprecedented program of shows broadcast live that will be filmed directly from the actors’ house. The program will consist of five monologues, and who opens the season is the actor Mouhamed Harfouch, who makes the premiere of the play “The Tin Man” in this format.

The play was written by Harfouch himself in partnership with Moisés Liporage and is directed by João Fonseca. Vivo points out that the initiative is unprecedented for the Brazilian market, and aims to bring together public and art and, on the part of the operator, encourage the artistic class, directly impacted by the closure of concert halls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule of teatro vivo also includes four other shows, which will always take place on Saturdays at 20h. On June 27, Elias Andreato directs and plays “Pessoa”, by the poet Fernando Pessoa. On July 4 will be the turn of the play “Louca de Amor, Quase Surtada”, with text and interpretation by Lena Roque, directed by Lena and Roque Balbyns.

On July 11, Cassius Scapin presents and directs Anton Chekhcov’s classic, “The Evils of Smoking”. Luciana Carnieli closes the program, july 18, with the play of her own and direction, “Meu lamp of injection”, a tribute to the great actress, Cacilda Becker.

Interested parties can sign up via Vivo Cultura platform on Instagram. Invitations will be released weekly and posted through the channel. Vivo Valoriza customers will have a special quota of invitations made available by the program.





We understand that our role as supporters of culture in Brazil is also to find solutions to bring quality entertainment and encourage artistic production at this very delicate time that we are all going through.” Marina Daineze, director of image and communication at Vivo.

Still in the field of culture, Vivo prepared special actions in commemoration of lgbti+ pride month. By the end of this month, the antenna tower of the operator’s headquarters, located on Av. Chucri Zaidan, in the south of São Paulo, will be illuminated with the colors of the rainbow flag, symbol of the movement.

And not only the headquarters will have colorful decoration: the facades of administrative buildings in Eco Berrini (SP); in Savassi, in Belo Horizonte, and in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, they will also have the lighting. Parallel to this, Vivo will promote debates and reflections with its employees and aims to engage the company’s 33,000 employees on the subject, and will be broadcast by Workplace by Facebook on June 25 and will have experts to discuss the following theme: “How professional success helped me get out of the closet and keep me out of it”