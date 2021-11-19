Inserting and Setting Margins in Word

Word (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows | Web) is Microsoft’s text editor. For this reason, the utility allows you to set margins on files to adjust them according to your preferences, such as for schoolwork, ABNT standards or just for printing.

The borders in Word already follow a predefined pattern by Microsoft: all pages in the editor have a 2.5 cm margin. Fortunately, it is possible to change this feature. Learn how to margin in Word. In this example we are using the web version of the program, but you can also do the procedure in the desktop utility.

How to Margin in Word

Open Word and select the layout option

Microsoft Word has a section dedicated to modifying the margins of documents. When creating a new file, click on the “Page Layout” tab and go to “Margins”.

Select a new margin

Right away, Word will show five margin formats, ranging from Normal (2.5 cm), Narrow (1.27 cm), Moderate (2.54 cm), Wide (2.54 cm) and Mirrored (2, 54 cm). You can select one of these options to apply changes automatically.

Or assemble a custom margin

If you prefer, you can configure the border as you wish by going to the “Custom Margins…” option. In this case, a new window will open for you to define the top, bottom, left, right margins and also the gutter — the latter if you are going to print and bind the pages. At the end, just click “OK”.

How to Margin ABNT Standards in Word

It is likely that many people who have reached this article are having difficulty setting up margins in Word already using the ABNT standard. For this, the process is exactly the same as for the topics mentioned above. But, when adjusting the size of the margins, do the following:

3 cm for top and left margins;

2 cm for bottom and right margins.

And ready! Your Word document has had its margins resized to a new size.