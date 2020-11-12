Instagram and Messenger release messages that self-destruct

With the so-called Vanish Mode, applications allow you to send messages that are deleted after the chat screen is closed

After starting an integration, Instagram and Messenger started to share resources for conversations. The newest of these is Vanish Mode (“disappearance mode”), which offers an area to send messages that self-destruct after the chat screen is closed.

How to use #vanishmode. What you need to know. pic.twitter.com/goEn2Zq8xD – Messenger (@messenger) November 12, 2020

The temporary message mode can be activated by swiping up on the screen of a conventional conversation. In the new area, applications will follow the same resources, such as reacting to messages with emojis and sending GIFs and stickers, for example. To exit Vanish Mode, you just need to swipe up again on the conversation screen.

There is still no information on how the new feature will affect Messenger’s secret chat option – or whether they are related. In both cases, the application allows you to send messages that self-destruct. The difference is that, instead of deleting the content when the chat screen is closed, the secret conversation allows you to determine a kind of expiration date (from 5 seconds to 1 day).

Instagram and Messenger promise security

In addition to allowing more private conversations, Vanish Mode can encourage some users to send messages for inappropriate practices, such as bullying. Messenger and Instagram say the feature should prevent such situations with some security tools. One is notification if the other person in the conversation has taken a screenshot.

In addition, the temporary mode can only be used if the other is connected to your account and if both allow the use in the new area. And just like in standard mode, it is possible to block and report users. According to the CNET, Messenger will consider messages in the new way in reports made up to an hour after they are deleted. On Instagram, the deadline will be 14 days.

Self-destruct conversations have already been launched in the United States and other countries not specified by the platforms. In Messenger, the feature appears to be being offered to all users in those locations. Already on Instagram, it is being released for those who have the version in which Direct is already integrated into Messenger.