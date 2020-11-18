Instagram now allows direct search for publications by keywords

The social network changes its search system and now allows direct search for keywords, without necessarily being hashtags.

Instagram has just extended the search possibilities within its application. Until now, users could query the search engine to find an account, a hashtag or even a location. Now, they will also be able to search directly for any keyword to find a related post, without it relating to a hashtag.

This new search mode would be based on a new algorithm as well as on machine learning to take into account different factors such as captions, type of content or date of publication, to provide relevant results.

The arrival of this new function is currently reserved for six English-speaking countries: the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Source: The Verge