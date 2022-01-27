Instagram opens Poll sticker with up to 4 alternatives

New stickers Polls landed on Instagram Stories this Wednesday (26). The social network abandoned the old format with only two answers for a table that can have up to four alternatives.

In the new sticker for Stories, the user inserts the question and the possible answers in the same sticker, as with the Test sticker (or Quiz, as it is also known) — in fact, both are very similar in general. The idea, unlike the multiple choice questionnaire, is to capture the opinion of followers, with the most voted option being the winner of the poll.

Polls with more than two options have been requested by the community for a long time and the adaptation of the Quiz did not happen by chance. In fact, it was quite common for content creators to use the sticker aimed at multiple choice quizzes to make polls with more alternatives, along with the warning “choose your favorite (there is no correct answer)”, for example.

New colors for the old Polls

At the same time that the Polls sticker is replaced by the model of up to four alternatives, users also claim to receive news on the old model. A profile on Twitter called @hammodoh1 showed that the old sticker now allows you to change the colors of the question.

#Instagram has updated the Poll sticker Now you can change the color of the question 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BLUaVslLJh — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) January 26, 2022

It is not known for sure how the old model will fit with the current one, since in the application of those who have already updated to the new version, the old sticker no longer appears. Possibly, the old style Poll could turn into a new addition to Stories, aimed solely at polls with up to two answers.

Apparently, the novelty is distributed to everyone via update. Keep an eye out for updates made available via the Play Store and App Store.