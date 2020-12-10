Instagram Reels gains shortcut to buy video products

O Instagram announced a novelty to facilitate and boost sales made by the social network. From this Thursday (10), Instagram Reels users from all over the world will have a shortcut to buy products directly through the videos published on the platform to face TikTok.

Instagram Reels gains shortcut for selling products

The social network update takes Instagram Shopping to Reels. According to Instagram, the goal is “to facilitate the discovery and purchase of the most diverse products at the moment of inspiration, no matter where the user is in the application” by including a shortcut to buy products in the platform’s videos.

“At Reels, companies and creators will be able to label the products featured in the video and, by clicking on ‘View products’, people will be able to buy, save or view more information,” they announced in a press release. “That is, with just a few taps, people will be directed directly to the e-commerce shopping cart to finalize it on the brand’s website”.

The shortcut began to be released to users of the video platform on Tuesday, December 10, 2020. Also according to the social network, videos with products will also be available in the Instagram Shopping section.