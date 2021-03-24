Instagram will allow you to save drafts of Stories

Creating stories on Instagram seems like a simple task, but it can require a good deal of time, creativity and manual work. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a tool for saving drafts? Thus, the user would save work and could resume the creation where he left off. In response to requests, this news will soon reach the most popular social network in the world. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed the launch via his Twitter profile. There, there were many people celebrating and others asking for other additions to the platform.

Software engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi found traces of functionality in the application code and showed how this should work in practice. When the user leaves the Stories editing tool, Instagram will offer a third option: save as a draft. In the current system, there are only the possibilities to keep editing or to discard everything that has been done.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram 👀 https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R

– Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) March 23, 2021

Agility when using stories

Drafts will be stored in the app and can be retrieved whenever the user wants. The advantage of this is that it allows you to create templates in advance to speed up future posts on events, trips or coverage, for example. They will be accessible in the same way as the cell phone gallery, by clicking on the square in the lower right corner of the edit screen. Apparently, there will be no limitation on how many drafts can be saved.

There is still no information on when the news should arrive and if it will be available to all users of the platform, but this is certainly a news much expected by digital influencers and content creators.

In recent weeks, several leaks have indicated that the network is working on new features to improve the user experience and attract more and more interested parties. The social network should have a content monetization program and would be developing audio rooms to face the Clubhouse. Recently, the platform released the holding of lives with up to 4 simultaneous people.

And you, did you like the news? What other functionality could Instagram implement? Give your opinion.