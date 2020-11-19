Home Technology Tech news Intel creates Nuc M15 premium notebook to help small brands
Intel creates Nuc M15 premium notebook to help small brands

Nuc M15 Laptop was designed by Intel, but will be marketed by other brands in a “white label” scheme

THE Intel announced on Thursday (19) the Nuc M15 Laptop, notebook with 11th generation Core processor and Iris Xe graphics that will be available for sale from 2021. Sounds strange: Intel selling its own laptops? But the proposal here is different. The units will not bear the Intel seal. Instead, they will be provided to companies willing to put their brand on them.

In practice, we are talking about a “white label” product, that is, that was developed or produced by a company, but will be marketed by another brand under a license agreement.

With the Nuc M15 Laptop, Intel hopes to stimulate the premium notebook market focused on productivity. The idea is to serve small brands that, as such, do not have the resources that companies like Dell and Samsung rely on to develop sophisticated models.

The Intel Nuc M15 Laptop can be equipped with an 11th generation Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor and comes with Intel’s own Iris Xe GPU. The RAM memory can have 8 GB or 16 GB of capacity, but the module cannot be removed: the memory is soldered to the equipment’s motherboard. The battery has 73 Wh and, according to Intel’s estimates, offers up to 16 hours of autonomy.

For connectivity, the notebook has two USB-C ports compatible with Thunderbolt 4, two USB type A (conventional) 10 Gb / s ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2), HDMI port and headphone connection. There is no memory card slot, no Ethernet connection.

The specifications also include a 15.6-inch IPS screen, 1080p resolution and touch sensitivity (optional), Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a single aluminum body 14.9 mm thick and weighing 1.65 kg.

Prices will be set by the companies that market the Nuc M15 Laptop. It is to be expected values ​​that will make the model compete with notebooks like Asus ZenBook 14 and Dell XPS 13. XPG is among the brands that will launch the laptop.

With information: The Verge.

