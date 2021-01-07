Intel introduces RealSense ID as an alternative to Face ID for connected devices

Intel is launching RealSense ID, a facial recognition module that can be integrated into a wide variety of equipment and which would be at the same time intelligent, super secure and would only experience a very low rate of identification failure.

No bigger than a credit card and loaded with tech. Intel’s new RealSense ID box is a smart new facial recognition device that builds on the work the father of Core processors is doing on the RealSense line. A range which first appeared in the general public with Webcams for PCs and laptops in 2015 and which was then reoriented towards the professional field. Thus the depth sensors and other imaging modules embedded in this box would be able to recognize a user every time, whether he has changed eyeglasses, haircut or even wears a mask.

The electronics would not, moreover, be dependent on a particular mode of lighting, being able to function as well at good as at low light. In fact, it would be first of all on the contours and the peculiarities of a face entered in its database that the RealSense ID would rely on to carry out its identifications, as explained by Joel Hagberg, one of the representatives in charge. of the project :

“We have collected extensive data on the facial features of different ethnic groups in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We have taken care that all the peculiarities and recurring elements of morphologies have been taken into account and integrated into our process of creating algorithms. “

Thanks to training on a neural network, the AI ​​that lurks inside Intel’s case would hit the mark every time. Or almost. The founder evokes a margin of error of 1 in … a million attempts during his various tests. Thus, it is impossible to fool or deceive him by means of a photograph or a print of a face on a sheet of paper.

First designed to integrate everyday equipment such as bank distributors, lockers (for parcel collection for example, authentication systems to enter a building or ensure payments, RealSense ID could also be used in the medical and financial world, according to Intel.

Maximum safety, triggering on demand

Intel ensures that RealSense ID does not spend its time scrutinizing everything that happens in front of its sensors. The activation of facial recognition could only be done on command or, failing that, when a face is sufficiently close to the box or the equipment in which the electronics are embedded. Data security has not been neglected as Sagi Ben Moshe, corporate vice president of Intel, explains:

“We have invested a lot of money to build a database specific to our device. It was a huge recording and data collection project, which took us a long time, which makes our device unique in the market. “

Intel explains that the RealSense ID face database would be fully encrypted and therefore tamper-proof. All the recognition routines would be carried out by the components of the device itself and not by using remote storage infrastructures on which the facies to be memorized would be recorded.

Source: Venture Beat