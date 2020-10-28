Internet Explorer 11 will automatically open some sites on Microsoft Edge

To encourage users to migrate to Microsoft Edge, the Redmond firm will soon prevent Internet Explorer 11 from accessing certain websites and force the requested pages to open in Microsoft Edge.

The last resisters who continue to use Internet Explorer 11 will soon have to abdicate. Microsoft has perhaps found the most effective solution to force users to abandon Internet Explorer in favor of the new version of Edge under Chromium.

When the browser is next updated, Internet Explorer 11 users will no longer be able to access some 1,156 sites, including popular platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. When users attempt to access it from Internet Explorer 11, the requested pages will automatically open in Microsoft Edge.

The list of affected sites is shown in a DLL file that Microsoft integrated into the Edge installation over the past summer. This file is loaded into Internet Explorer by means of a plug-in allowing to filter the sites authorized or not on the old browser of Microsoft.

Source: Engadget