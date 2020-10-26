Internet Explorer has list of “banned” sites that will open on Edge

Microsoft will redirect IE users to Edge if they try to open incompatible sites like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook

THE Microsoft going to implement a change in Internet Explorer: if the user tries to open a website that doesn’t work in the old browser, he will be automatically redirected to the Edge. There are more than a thousand sites “banned” from running on IE because they are incompatible, including Google Drive, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Internet Explorer (Image: Josh Holmes / Flickr)

Currently, if the user visits an incompatible website in Internet Explorer, he receives a warning stating that it is necessary to use a different browser. That will change soon: the person will be automatically redirected to the Edge when the stable 87 version is released.

“The need to manually switch to a different browser changes from Edge Stable version 87”, explains the company. “When a user accesses a website that is incompatible with Internet Explorer, they are automatically redirected to Edge.”

In this case, it will display the message: “you are browsing Microsoft Edge; this site does not work on Internet Explorer, Microsoft recommends continuing on Microsoft Edge for better speed, performance and security ”. There is the option to bring your data and preferences from IE whenever this happens.

“This site does not work on Internet Explorer” (Image: Playback / Instagram / Microsoft Edge)

Microsoft has list of “banned” sites in IE

Microsoft maintains a list currently with 1,156 sites that don’t work properly in Internet Explorer, including several famous ones like Google Play, Google Drive, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo Mail, Stack Overflow, Stack Exchange and GoDaddy. With .br domain, we only have the distance education portal of Estácio University. They will all open in Edge.

The list also includes Microsoft Teams. It is worth remembering that, as of November 30, the Web version of Teams will no longer support IE 11. In August 2021, it will no longer be possible to use any Microsoft 365 application or service in this browser.

Internet Explorer is slowly moving towards its end, but it is still far from dying: Microsoft will not open Edge automatically if the site is on a private network (its list only has public addresses).

In addition, it offers group policies for companies that want to disable IE redirection for Edge. And on corporate PCs where Edge is not installed, there is no recommendation to use it.

