Investor asks Intel to react to competitors like Apple and AMD

Things are not going easy for Intel. After dropping around 20% in shares this year, the company is under pressure from investor Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, to consider alternatives that could improve the business landscape in response to threats from companies like Apple and AMD, which may involve outsourcing your chip manufacturing.

According to analysts, the operations division can be risky and even worsen the Intel scenario – unless the company uses the joint entrepreneurship method.

The market is full of other powerful rivals that outsource chip making. Meanwhile, Intel loses the race and is lagging behind in terms of speed and energy efficiency.

This year, Apple started selling the first Macs with M1 chips, which in the medium term are expected to completely replace Intel components. There are forecasts that soon Amazon and Microsoft will adopt chips manufactured by companies in East Asia.

Sources told the Reuters that Third Point has a $ 1 billion stake in Intel, and that it requires the company to take stock of its operations immediately. The suggestion would be to hire an investment advisor to assess whether Intel should continue to act as an integrated device manufacturer. Investor concerns also extend to the artificial intelligence sector – a segment in which the company would be “absent”.

Analysts warn of complications in the operations division

for Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, the division may not solve the problem, since at the beginning of the separate company it would remain dependent on Intel until it consolidated its position in the market and won over new customers – which could take more than two years to happen.

Another option would be to sell Intel’s factories to TSMC or Samsung, but as their bases are abroad, the process could face difficulties to be approved by regulatory bodies.

In a statement, Intel thanked investors for their contributions and said it expects involvement with Third Point to move ideas forward. It is not clear, however, what the experts’ assessment of the scenario will actually be, nor whether the company will be really willing to comply with it.

With information: Reuters and MacRumors