iOS 14.3 released and Apple wants to help you take better care of your fitness

Apple is on a crusade to democratize the measurement of VO2max. A new function is therefore appearing in iOS and watchOS to facilitate the triggering of this measurement. It will also allow you to follow the evolution of your physical form.

Today, starting at 7 p.m., Apple began rolling out two major updates for its iPhone and Watch, iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 respectively. In addition to the arrival of Apple ProRAW and support for App Clips, these extracts of applications that can be downloaded on the fly for a specific need, one of the major changes made to its operating systems is called Cardio Fitness. Note that this novelty has nothing to do with the Fitness + service, which is also arriving today, December 14, in a handful of English-speaking countries. Apple – The Health app lets you track your fitness with a Cardio Fitness curve.

In this case, Cardio Fitness puts the function of calculating the VO2max at the center of a new approach to monitoring your shape and your health. You can already calculate the maximum amount of oxygen your body can absorb during exercise with an Apple Watch. However, until now, this involved starting a physical exercise for about twenty minutes.

Now, new, the Watch (Series 3 and later, under watchOS 7.2) will be able to establish a calculation of your VO2max as soon as they detect outdoor activity, thanks to their GPS and accelerometer. Thus, a walk with your dog will allow the heart sensor of the Watch to take its measurements and calculate your VO2max.

According to Apple and health and fitness professionals, this indicator is particularly interesting because it takes into account the entire cardiorespiratory chain: the heart, lungs and muscles. A good basis for determining your physical shape, and your overall health.

Thanks to this, Apple estimates, you don’t have to go to a medical center systematically to perform a stress test to get a point, since the Watch can do it on a daily basis from your wrist.

Generalizing this measure and ensuring that it is not necessary to start an exercise should above all enable people who are not very active to become aware of their state of form, and therefore to improve it.

Indeed, the Cardio Fitness function does not simply calculate your VO2max regularly. She will compare it to those of a group of people of your age and sex, from an anonymous medical base. You will then know if you are in a low average, below average, above average or high. Obviously, Apple insists that your data stays on your Watch and your iPhone. Your privacy and your health data are therefore respected.

To encourage users of his Watch to take care of their body, Apple has provided a system of notifications, to let you know which trend is following your shape. Tips for improving it will also be provided in the Health app. All you have to do is take the most difficult, the first step… the one that costs.