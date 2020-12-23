iOS 14.4 beta brings privacy feature criticized by Facebook

O iOS 14.4 beta gives a preview of the privacy measures that had already been announced by Apple, and which are expected to reach all users in early 2021. When the change takes effect, applications should ask users for permission to track their activities on other sites and services, on the iPhone and iPad.

The decision has been widely criticized by Facebook – it has a major impact on one of Mark Zuckerberg’s most profitable businesses. But the company behind the social network also says the move could hurt especially small businesses and traders who use the tracking system to target their advertising.

The prompt asking users for permission started to appear in the iOS 14.4 trial version, released a few days ago. A screen capture sent to the site MacRumors shows the warning from the NBA app.

In the fine print, which can be changed by the developer, the service explains that the data will be collected to provide a better and personalized advertising experience.

The stable iOS 14.4 should be released between January and February, fulfilling the promise of change that has been causing controversy among some competitors.

According to Apple, the measure aims to provide transparency on how the company and any app within its ecosystem uses user data.

With information: MacRumors