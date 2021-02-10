iOS 14.5 adopts function similar to Google Maps for radars and accidents

THE Apple Maps for iOS 14.5 beta got a little closer to Google Maps and Waze recently. THE Apple is testing an option to report accidents and speed cameras found on the road in its map application. But, so far, there is no prediction of when the novelty will be available to all users of the service.

The feature found on the iPhone and CarPlay is similar to what is seen in Google apps. The idea of ​​the function is to allow users to collaborate to make the map information more useful and up-to-date in order to help those who are behind the wheel.

This is possible thanks to a button available in navigation mode. By pressing it, the user can choose one of the available warnings and warn if something is happening on the road. Apple, however, only offers three options: accident, danger or radar.

In addition to the buttons, there is also the possibility to activate the function through Siri. THE The Verge says he managed to use the voice commands “there is a speed camera here” and “there is something on the road” (both in free translation) to use the new feature.

Although the tool is a novelty found in the trial version of iOS, the options are not available to everyone. In a Reddit topic, some users reported that they were unable to report accidents and radars even with iOS 14.5 beta installed, as noted in MacRumors this Wednesday (9).

The feature is expected to reach all users along with the final version of iOS 14.5, whose release date is still a mystery. The update also speeds up Face ID unlock using Apple Watch.

With information: MacRumors and The Verge